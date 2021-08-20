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UK, French and German Special Forces Rescuing Their Citizens Outside Kabul Airport While US Under Strict Orders to Rely on Taliban for Safe Passage
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51 views • August 20, 2021
The UK, France and Germany are now sending special forces to rescue their citizens trapped outside of Kabul airport.
The British Government is sending Para Troops in vehicles through the center of Kabul to rescue their citizens.
The UK sent paratroopers to Kabul to help rescue the 4,000 stranded Brits and Afghans in the city. They were told to “prepare for face-to-face combat.”
French forces have made multiple trips back and forth from their embassy over the last few days to extract over 200 French citizens out of the region.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/uk-french-german-special-forces-rescuing-citizens-outside-kabul-airport-us-strict-orders-rely-taliban-safe-passage-video/
The British Government is sending Para Troops in vehicles through the center of Kabul to rescue their citizens.
The UK sent paratroopers to Kabul to help rescue the 4,000 stranded Brits and Afghans in the city. They were told to “prepare for face-to-face combat.”
French forces have made multiple trips back and forth from their embassy over the last few days to extract over 200 French citizens out of the region.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/uk-french-german-special-forces-rescuing-citizens-outside-kabul-airport-us-strict-orders-rely-taliban-safe-passage-video/
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