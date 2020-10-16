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Fake Musical "Rebels" Cash in on Orange Man Bad - #NewWorldNextWeek
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10 views • October 16, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Billionaires' Combined Wealth Has Reached Record $10.2T, Thanks to Covid-19
https://bit.ly/352WlZK

McDonald’s, Domino’s Booming While Your Neighborhood Restaurant Struggles
https://bit.ly/2SWcmv2

While the Poor Get Sick, Bill Gates Just Gets Richer
https://bit.ly/2SRYxhf

‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’ by Klaus Schwab
https://bit.ly/2HaPvJi

Eli Lilly Pauses Its COVID-19 Antibody Trial Due To Safety Concerns
https://bit.ly/2GQqdAL

Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Over “Unexplained Illness”
https://bit.ly/37kdzVx

Story #2: FBI Informant 'One Of The Most Active Leaders' Pushing 'Crackpot' Kidnap Plot
https://bit.ly/2Ftsd0T

Defense Says Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot Was Just ‘Big Talk Between Crackpots'
https://bit.ly/355hOS6

The FBI Fosters, Funds and Equips American Terrorists
https://bit.ly/2GZ5qLg

How To Foil Your Own Terror Plot
https://bit.ly/3lRDPKz

Episode 266 – The Terrorists Have Been Identified
https://bit.ly/352Wpss

Story #3: Jello Biafra Says Trump Is the G.G. Allin of Presidents
https://bit.ly/355hVx0

What Would Jello Do? Part 85: Vote Defense!
https://bit.ly/3j1sKEW

Jello Biafra and GSM Release First Song In 7 Years
https://bit.ly/3j4fPlD

Ministry’s New Song “Alert Level” Samples Teen Activist Greta Thunberg
https://bit.ly/33YkX6y

Jourgenson, Biafra Want You to Vote For the Same NWO They Used to Rail Against
https://bit.ly/3iXH41u

Terrible New Sloan Song, “Silence Trumps Lies”
https://bit.ly/3nQ7OEL

Ani DiFranco Releases New Election Song, “Do Or Die”
https://bit.ly/2FuSwUt

Jason Isbell Blasts Van Morrison, Covers 'Into the Mystic'
https://bit.ly/317INuK

Van Morrison to Release Lockdown Protest Songs
https://bbc.in/3iWl1Ix

Folk Wokester Bashes Van Morrison, Wears Braves Gear
https://bit.ly/3k3m4aI

Indie Bands Like Superchunk Literally Released Zero Music During the Obama Years (2018)
https://bit.ly/3nQMbE5

So-Called Progressive Bands Maintained Radio Silence Through Obama (2018)
https://bit.ly/2SSjVCS

Cake Release First New Music In Over 8 Years (2018)
https://bit.ly/2H7lD0s

Listen to New “Protest” Single from Perry Farrell, “Pirate Punk Politician” (2019)
https://bit.ly/34ZqSHV

Pearl Jam Let Verizon Use Their New Single In 5G Commercials
https://bit.ly/2SXjYxs

Ice Cube Working With Trump Administration
https://bit.ly/2H9OilS

Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Claims COVID Was “Planned Designed and Executed to Make Us Digital Slaves”
https://bit.ly/316QUId

John Lennon at 80: One Man Against the Deep State ‘Monster’
https://bit.ly/3nR3Bka

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
License
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Keywords
false flagfbivaccineblmcorbettreportbill gateswhite supremacistssmall businessbillionairesnewworldnextweekcovid-19scamdemicgreat resetwithmer
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