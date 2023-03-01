While America Suffers, Biden & Congress focus on sending Billions to Ukraine w/ Harley Schlanger

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the ongoing battle cries for war, the lying media propaganda machine, and the reality on the ground. We discuss the Ukraine war, Russia, China, and the poor strategy that is weakening America. Instead we need to prepare for a new paradigm and strengthen America, let the genius of the American people flourish rather than oppress them. Raise our children with compassion, love and adult supervision instead of the childish supervision and hawkish exploitation they are receiving now. He share his vision of how American can once again be a strong nation if we start to turn things around now. You can see Harley's daily updates at https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport

