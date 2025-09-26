🚨🇷🇺🇮🇷 Iran, Russia sign $25 BILLION agreement on 4 new nuclear power plants

The stations will be in Iran's Hormozgan province

Video by IRNA

Adding:

Iran, Russia plan MORE POWERFUL joint nuclear power plant

🗣 A new nuclear power plant is planned to be larger than the Bushehr station, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said.

Key details:

🟠 The installation could be located in southern Iran

🟠 It's expected to be consisting of four units with a capacity of approximately 5,000 MW

This was an opportunity for Iranian VP Mohammad Eslami to become familiar with the Russian nuclear industry, Kamalvandi was quoted as saying by the AEOI.

Iran and Russia have also agreed on a Russian delegation's visit to Iran to further discuss the construction of small nuclear power plants, the AEOI said.

Also: Russia unveils TOP-NOTCH 4th generation nuclear reactors

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev breaks down the details at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow:

🟠 Russia is working to leverage the complementary nature of its thermal water-moderated and fast neutron reactors, essentially turning the latter into “nuclear fuel producers” to facilitate a closed fuel cycle

🟠 The Proryv (lit. ‘Breakthrough’) project in Seversk, Tomsk region aims to demonstrate and commercialize this technology, with its BREST-OD-300 300MW lead-cooled fast reactor’s construction in full swing, and the next step being to build the irradiated fuel reprocessing module for closed, on-site fuel cycle

🟠 MOX (‘Mixed-Oxide’) fuel, created from reprocessed spent nuclear fuel, is already a reality, with Russia’s new BN-800 reactor now powered entirely by MOX

“This closed, on-site fuel cycle will have lasting scientific and technological significance and a completely clear commercial use,” Likhachev said, emphasizing that Rosatom plans to scale the project in other areas, including in the Urals and Siberia.