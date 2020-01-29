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‘Vote For Someone Else’: Biden Bullies Iowa Dem Voter Days Before Caucus
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27 views • January 29, 2020
This is not how you win an election
Infowars.com - January 28, 2020
Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden snapped at a former Iowa Democrat representative just days before the first primary vote of 2020, urging him to “go vote for someone else.”
Source: https://www.infowars.com/vote-for-someone-else-biden-bullies-iowa-dem-voter-days-before-caucus/
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Infowars.com - January 28, 2020
Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden snapped at a former Iowa Democrat representative just days before the first primary vote of 2020, urging him to “go vote for someone else.”
Source: https://www.infowars.com/vote-for-someone-else-biden-bullies-iowa-dem-voter-days-before-caucus/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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