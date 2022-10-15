Dems Are Now 'The Science'

None Of This Is Normal
* Dems love selling us phony products.
* They know they can’t convince us, so now they’re just trying to control us — and it’s happening in every aspect of our lives.
* Weaponizing medicine: politicians tell doctors what’s true.
* Obsessed with race: left thinks everything is racist.
* Crisis in our classrooms: leftists want to control our kids.
* Dems want to arrest concerned parents.
* Leave the kids alone: indoctrination is not love.
* Schools teach kids to change themselves.
* Every parent should be frustrated; no parent wants their kids radicalized.
* Classrooms aren’t normal any more.
* Kids are being traumatized; they can’t even play sports now.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 October 2017
