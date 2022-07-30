The Technological Reset | Part 1 | The Great Reset Docuseries | Episode 2

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In episode one of The Great Reset Docuseries, we introduced The Great Reset. Now, in the first half of a two-part look at what Klaus Schwab calls the Technological Reset (or the Fourth Industrial Revolution), we examine some of the key figures and types of technology that are shifting the world as we know it.

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