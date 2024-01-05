In-the-Street Talking About Multi-Culturalism and Diversity as Code Words for White Genocide

This video gave me a second strike on YouTube and was taken down so it must be a powerful truth. Diane Chase and I took our controversial signs to Vancouver, Canada's main public library on July 21, 2018 and we interviewed people on their views. We spoke with a young Chinese fellow and a 72 year old from Costa Rica and then a black fellow who helps people on the downtown east side of Vancouver.
At minute 28:00 a security guard kicked us off the library property.
Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.
