Change YOUR presentation! I hope this is clear for all out there who continue to drag my name through the mud to justify documentation from multiple academic acumen.

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030 https://rumble.com/v6rkedv-409098451.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909431953964576901?t=dq89hdlfFxYm5ef3dx80QA&s=19





nanotechnology in Living Labs, Vaccine nanotechnology, Nanomaterials real-time monitoring, nanotechnology Biosening In 6G - NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE AND CYBERSECURITY https://rumble.com/v6rsxr5-409496801.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

￼

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910151779012030777?t=k2NYa_Nq9QSZEXFudhB4zg&s=19





SM-102 and Luciferase Biosensors In The Covid-19 "Vaccine" Biocyber interface https://rumble.com/v6rw729-409648833.html

.

Fluorescent Biosensors for In Vivo Monitoring https://search.brave.com/search?q=fluorescent+Biosensors+for+invivo+real-time+monitoring&source=android&summary=1&conversation=170b486590dbbc08c0b518

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910160873030832257?t=HYWnY-dMsYm4w55gTXkJ_Q&s=19





Luciferase mRNA Biosensor https://search.brave.com/search?q=Luciferase+Biosensor+mrna&source=android&summary=1&conversation=497bf2114dd4d9eddd8400

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910227429085376739?t=4WDv7hyuQvjjLuWirjLcpQ&s=19





High-throughput acoustic screening is a method that uses acoustic reporter genes (ARGs) to non-invasively visualize cellular functions inside opaque samples such as living animals.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=High-Throughput+Acoustic+Screening&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f0876394ffe48090211de0

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910232617217151352?t=5gyBkg5_iygIyqy5hRZoCQ&s=19





Visible Light Communication Biosensing https://search.brave.com/search?q=visible+light+communication+intrabody+biosensing&source=web&summary=1&conversation=3922f454114002f1486add

￼

.

Overview- Nanomaterials and Transhumanism- Nanotechnology-based Contamination found under Optical Microscopy

https://unhackableanimal.substack.com/p/part-1-overview-nanomaterials-and?r=1pg98z&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909698584057966918?t=REO-XPzCKPuSwN8jQqk4lg&s=19