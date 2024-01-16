Create New Account
The Complex Empire
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
The power cabal has long manipulated financial markets, economic conditions and political and bureaucratic officials, while poisoning and psychologically abusing the populace.

With increasing exposure of their deceptions, fraud and evil criminal acts, these parasites and their operatives are losing power. Their desperate attempts to restore full control put us in jeopardy of serious harm from staged disasters and secret weapons.

Awareness, planning, cooperation and preparation are our processes to combat this sinister agenda and root out the perpetrators to make a better world for genuine human beings.

~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com


