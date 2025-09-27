BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHEN WAS LAST TIME YOU SAW PYROTECHNICS AT A FUNERAL !!
Tilt
Tilt
348 followers
2
171 views • 20 hours ago

Something is very wrong here; this is like it has been produced for a movie.

I would suggest everyone looks into Erika Kirk, this is some seriously Deep State actor. Links to Trump, child trafficking and Epstein... This whole thing is getting more bizarre by the day.

Clearly this lady is a deep state asset, I dismissed her at first and paid her no attention; however she is clearly up to her neck in some very bad things; CIA or Mossad, or both.

It appears to me that Erika Kirk was Charlie Kirks controller.

coverupfuneralfireworkskirkerika kirk
