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The Covid-1984 Mask Hoax
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84 views • May 19, 2020
This video clip exposes the hoax surrounding the claim that wearing masks protects one from catching the Covid-19 'virus'.
This video was created using the following videos:
CDC SAYS WEAR A MASK: CDC recommends wearing facial coverings outside
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5Wt4nuknzs
Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
Video link:
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
#MalkinLive : Silicon Valley Censorship and Plague of Corruption
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr2aiDgBlgs
Why you shouldn't wear a face mask if you're healthy
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqRL1GXu5DE
This video was created using the following videos:
CDC SAYS WEAR A MASK: CDC recommends wearing facial coverings outside
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5Wt4nuknzs
Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
Video link:
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
#MalkinLive : Silicon Valley Censorship and Plague of Corruption
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr2aiDgBlgs
Why you shouldn't wear a face mask if you're healthy
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqRL1GXu5DE
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