Albert Pike and the Intersections of Freemasonry, Politics, and Alleged Global Foreknowledge

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Albert Pike served as a key leader in Scottish Rite Freemasonry while engaging in journalism, law, and Confederate military and diplomatic roles. His life connected Southern politics, fraternal organizations, and extensive personal networks. Discussions frequently examine an alleged 1871 letter outlining potential sequences of major world conflicts.
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