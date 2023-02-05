Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IMPUTATION AND THE LAW PART 1
15 views
channel image
REVELATIONS STUDIES
Published 18 days ago |

Many false doctrines are moving around, and one of the oldest false doctrines is the teaching that the works of the law plays a part in saving us. While there is a place for good works and holiness God only sees His rightlessness' when we cross over to the other side. One must be born of water in the name of Jesus Christ and be born of spirit to enter the kingdom. John 3:5 and Acts 2:38 after that we access His grace. Meaning He imputes His righteousness in us with His divine influence by His spirit to help us walk in godliness. We grow in godliness, but He perfects us forever by His works not ours. Hebrews 10:14 Its a free gift.

Keywords
biblereligionrevelation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket