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Cut, Burn Poison with Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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High Hopes
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93 views • July 09, 2022

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


[June 23, 2022]

Sam Tripoli engages the ‘dangerous’ Andrew Kaufman M.D. in a comedic discussion on health and misguided medicine. Andy helps Sam to nail down the missing evidence in virus theory and dives into water wisdom. Dr. Andy talks about the release of Terrain: The Film and fields the skeptical questions raised by Johnny and audience participants.


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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bda47-cut-burn-poison-with-dr.-andrew-kaufman.html


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healthpoisonmedicineevidencewatervirusburncutsam tripolidr andrew kaufmanterrain
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