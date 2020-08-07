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069a. Parable of New Cloth On An Old Garment. Matthew 9:16, Mark 2:21, Luke 5:36
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47 views • August 07, 2020
Mark 2:21, Luke 5:36 combined (Matthew will be combined in upcoming vlogs)
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The Book of JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ from a Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
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If you would like to support this project, please consider becoming a patron at Patreon.com/everlightministries
Or through Paypal: paypal.me/everlightministries
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Backup sites:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/everlightministries
Dailymotion
YouTube
Internet Archive
-
The Book of JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ from a Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
If you would like to support this project, please consider becoming a patron at Patreon.com/everlightministries
Or through Paypal: paypal.me/everlightministries
-
Backup sites:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/everlightministries
Dailymotion
YouTube
Internet Archive
Keywords
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