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7grainsofsalt2: Misinformation is the 'Virus' [27.11.2021]
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0 view • November 28, 2021
I am using the WHO & UN's own pictures to share my thoughts. All are united & corrupt, but do not let this stress you out. Pray & ask Jesus to fill your heart with joy, not the fear that the world is spreading. Take a look, but always research for yourself.
More on youtube channels 7grainsosalt2, 3 & 4
Link - Confused yet? - https://youtu.be/9-TBnlFtVs4
7grainsofsalt2
227 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n6v0GEEOQMue/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7grainsofsalt2/
More on youtube channels 7grainsosalt2, 3 & 4
Link - Confused yet? - https://youtu.be/9-TBnlFtVs4
7grainsofsalt2
227 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n6v0GEEOQMue/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7grainsofsalt2/
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