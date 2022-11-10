The Morning After the Would-Be Red Wave

So how are you feeling after the midterms? Are you surprised? Did anything meet with your expectations?

The general feeling is one of disappointment and disillusionment, and there is good reason for that.

But, there is some hope still on the horizon and the battle is not yet over. We have much to do and it's not the time to stop.

We can win this all back, but it's going to take all of us working towards a common goal.

The time for division has long past.

Let's dig into this and more today.

This is Renegade Media https://renegademediaenews.com

On Telegram @renegademedia