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00061 Topics to stir you pt4- 22-07-2020.mp4
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21 views • July 22, 2020
If you have viewed the first three parts then I am very pleased that you have a mind that is seeking knowledge and truth- I respect that kind of person-
Some links to get you straight into my other places where searches don't seem to offer my true places of postings- People write to tell me that they can not find my channels and they have searched to not find me-
*Understanding The Military Objective For America pt1 of 4 , https://youtu.be/t8ENba-3F4U
*(((WarOnStupidity)))- youtube channel: https://youtu.be/cKikbOtS_vU
*You must stay safe from Corporate & Main Stream Media mind control! https://youtu.be/QyWjZ53RtvA 07-22-2020
Some links to get you straight into my other places where searches don't seem to offer my true places of postings- People write to tell me that they can not find my channels and they have searched to not find me-
*Understanding The Military Objective For America pt1 of 4 , https://youtu.be/t8ENba-3F4U
*(((WarOnStupidity)))- youtube channel: https://youtu.be/cKikbOtS_vU
*You must stay safe from Corporate & Main Stream Media mind control! https://youtu.be/QyWjZ53RtvA 07-22-2020
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