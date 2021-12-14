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Can We Succeed In Making Cancer Non-Deadly Using Something That Already Exists In Our Bodies?
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127 views • December 14, 2021
With cancer being one of the leading causes of death worldwide, there has been an incredibly diverse amount of research done on how to treat and control it.
Danny Welch, Professor of Cancer Biology at University of Kansas Medical Center and Associate Director for Career Development at The Cancer Center has a lot of exciting discoveries about his intensive research on the relationship between cancer and genetic properties.
Listen now to discover:
How genetic research is showing to possibly stop cancer cell replication
What existing genes in your body suppress cancer cells
The interconnectivity between microbiome and cancer cells
Is cancer controllable? Danny Welch’s research is increasingly showing that cancer may be able to be controlled as a chronic disease rather than a deadly disease using genetics.
Hear about Danny Welch’s short and long-term plans, and learn about his prestigious cancer efforts in this fascinating podcast!
Find out more about Danny Welch’s work at https://www.kumc.edu.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Danny Welch, Professor of Cancer Biology at University of Kansas Medical Center and Associate Director for Career Development at The Cancer Center has a lot of exciting discoveries about his intensive research on the relationship between cancer and genetic properties.
Listen now to discover:
How genetic research is showing to possibly stop cancer cell replication
What existing genes in your body suppress cancer cells
The interconnectivity between microbiome and cancer cells
Is cancer controllable? Danny Welch’s research is increasingly showing that cancer may be able to be controlled as a chronic disease rather than a deadly disease using genetics.
Hear about Danny Welch’s short and long-term plans, and learn about his prestigious cancer efforts in this fascinating podcast!
Find out more about Danny Welch’s work at https://www.kumc.edu.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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