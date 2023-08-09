Create New Account
HOUSE OF CARDS OF SINFUL AMBITION 2. SAMUEL 15:1-37
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 15:1-37. Absalom was probably about 30 years old. He wanted to be king instead of David. David had been a very good king. The Israelites were loyal to him. So Absalom had to work out a plan that would make the Israelites loyal to him instead. He wanted to look important and impress the people. Absalom was a handsome young man. Absalom would have stood in the chariot. The horses pulled it. They did not run fast. The 50 men who ran ahead were probably guards. Absalom did all this for a show. He was behaving like a king. That would have impressed the people who saw his splendid display.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

jesus christking davidalmighty god

