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Do You Ever Feel Condemned? Check this out for Some Encouragement!
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40 views • November 03, 2021
1 John 3:20 If God condemns us, God is greater than our hearts. Don't be condemned or rely on your feelings to tell you what is right. Trust God who has not come to condemn us, but to give us life. So pick yourself and up and move on, free from condemnation.
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