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The ECR Model - Segment from Handsome Truth/GoyimTV Interview
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10 views • November 21, 2020
This is a clip from my interview from Handsome Truth on Goyim TV of me explaining my latest graphic, the ECR Model. If you would like a copy of the graphic, feel free to send an e-mail to [email protected].
Complete Handsome Truth/Goyim TV interview:
https://www.goyimtv.tv/view?v=3761349756
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey's Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
Complete Handsome Truth/Goyim TV interview:
https://www.goyimtv.tv/view?v=3761349756
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey's Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
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