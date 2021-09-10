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EntertheStars: 9-9 Headlines... YesterdayMisinfo-TodayFact, RespondersResist +... [09.09.2021]
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120 views • September 10, 2021
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Claims made against this video fall under FAIR USE.
If you are reviewing this content manually, understand that this content does NOT violate C.right fair use laws and therefore cannot be claimed.
Under case precedent Hosseinzedeh vs Kline, a judge ruled that critique of any copyright material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work, is allowed under fair use.
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/su... This content includes 10 second or less segments of the original material mixed with extensive commentary not intended to be a reproduction of the original work.
Pinned by EntertheStars - 5 hours ago
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/sleep-apena-sufferers-frustrated-over-140403372.html
https://theconversation.com/covid-infections-may-give-more-potent-immunity-than-vaccines-but-that-doesnt-mean-you-should-try-to-catch-it-167122
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/09/07/1033677208/new-studies-find-evidence-of-superhuman-immunity-to-covid-19-in-some-individuals
https://www.yahoo.com/news/eu-lists-rare-nerve-disorder-142720073.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-picked-covid-19-vaccine-125332549.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/women-said-covid-vaccine-affected-173059072.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/one-5-000-real-chances-183201138.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pregnancy-and-covid-why-are-vaccination-rates-so-low-195344880.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/first-responders-nationwide-resist-covid-153528792.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/7e187364-d9ec-3339-9ea5-ecb0d89f79ff/mandating-employee.html
https://www.barrons.com/articles/mandating-employee-vaccinations-business-51631021434?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-school-2-3-parents-090009835.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/internal-documents-further-contradict-fauci-142902303.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/covid-shots-arent-only-vaccines-131855860.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-to-address-pandemic-weary-nation-172846459.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/social-security-biggest-risk-millennials-most-vulnerable-153719368.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/worlds-top-3-christian-leaders-call-for-meaningful-sacrifices-to-combat-climate-change-175544270.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/homeland-security-chief-says-no-232300739.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/state-troopers-accused-making-fake-141914309.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/confederate-statues-1887-time-capsule-050427985.html
5,395 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OSxGAzuKbms
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Claims made against this video fall under FAIR USE.
If you are reviewing this content manually, understand that this content does NOT violate C.right fair use laws and therefore cannot be claimed.
Under case precedent Hosseinzedeh vs Kline, a judge ruled that critique of any copyright material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work, is allowed under fair use.
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/su... This content includes 10 second or less segments of the original material mixed with extensive commentary not intended to be a reproduction of the original work.
Pinned by EntertheStars - 5 hours ago
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/sleep-apena-sufferers-frustrated-over-140403372.html
https://theconversation.com/covid-infections-may-give-more-potent-immunity-than-vaccines-but-that-doesnt-mean-you-should-try-to-catch-it-167122
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/09/07/1033677208/new-studies-find-evidence-of-superhuman-immunity-to-covid-19-in-some-individuals
https://www.yahoo.com/news/eu-lists-rare-nerve-disorder-142720073.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pfizer-picked-covid-19-vaccine-125332549.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/women-said-covid-vaccine-affected-173059072.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/one-5-000-real-chances-183201138.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pregnancy-and-covid-why-are-vaccination-rates-so-low-195344880.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/first-responders-nationwide-resist-covid-153528792.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/7e187364-d9ec-3339-9ea5-ecb0d89f79ff/mandating-employee.html
https://www.barrons.com/articles/mandating-employee-vaccinations-business-51631021434?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-school-2-3-parents-090009835.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/internal-documents-further-contradict-fauci-142902303.html
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/covid-shots-arent-only-vaccines-131855860.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-to-address-pandemic-weary-nation-172846459.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/social-security-biggest-risk-millennials-most-vulnerable-153719368.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/worlds-top-3-christian-leaders-call-for-meaningful-sacrifices-to-combat-climate-change-175544270.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/homeland-security-chief-says-no-232300739.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/state-troopers-accused-making-fake-141914309.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/confederate-statues-1887-time-capsule-050427985.html
5,395 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OSxGAzuKbms
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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