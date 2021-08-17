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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 2) The Arm Forces have been ordered to take the Jab - Justice Anna Webinar
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50 views • August 17, 2021
It's the incorporation Commercial Crime Genocide against us. It's a crime against our arm forces. It starts as genocide on paper, using fraud, twisting, manipulation, and color of law. None of these criminals will be able to do all these crimes without the corrupted Judges and the color of law justifying their crimes through twisted color of law, codes, rules, polices, regulations and the Rules of Civil procedures used BAR association criminal cartel. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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