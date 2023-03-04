Dr. Sherri Tennpenny | Happy Hour with Joe Dallas

Limited Release Episode. 24 HOURS to Watch
Joe Dallas is an author, conference speaker, and pastoral counselor. He’s the Founder of Cloudfire Ministries in Tustin, California, which is a counseling ministry for men dealing with sexual addiction and other sexual/relational problems. Joe is a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors and has represented the Christian viewpoint through a number of media appearances. In this interview, we discuss:
- Gnosis
- Counter Cultural Courage
- Where the “movements” come from and how they follow one another
- Corruption within the Church
- Pedophilia & sexualizing children
