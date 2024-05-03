Create New Account
Seek Peace
Martus for Truth
Sometimes, seeking peace within yourself can be exceedingly difficult. When those around you are acting against you they are not likely to confess the fact.

You, though, seek peace—within yourself, seek peace.

#Adversaries, #NotConfessing, #SeekPeaceWithin

