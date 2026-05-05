Project Freedom Launches: US Navy Enters Hormuz Showdown

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BREAKING: Project Freedom is LIVE — US Navy warships are now escorting oil tankers through the dangerous Strait of Hormuz as Iran threatens direct attacks.Will this bold Trump move prevent an oil crisis… or spark all-out war? Gas prices are already exploding higher.Watch as American destroyers and carriers push through one of the world’s most volatile choke points while Iran claims strikes on U.S. vessels.This could be the biggest military escalation of 2026. Drop your thoughts below: Freedom of navigation or path to war?#ProjectFreedom #Hormuz #Iran #Trump #BreakingNews
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