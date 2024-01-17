The Harmonious Dance of Indigos & Starseeds, the Cosmic Wanderers: A Tale of Collaboration & Choice

In this tale of collaboration and choice, we’ll look at how generations of indigos and starseeds—all of us that are the Cosmic Wanderers—have come together in a harmonious dance throughout what we call “time” and how we are all assisting each generation as we wave through in this massive spiral of energetic support—building the Army of Light.





We’ll explore the intertwined destinies of the Cosmic Wanderers, and how we assist to shape the world, our profound collaboration, and the far larger picture to see so that we can realize how we are ONE force here to illuminate truths, inspire change, and usher in a new era of consciousness; a part of the Original Creation Magick.





