Hezbollah's missile strikes on the israeli base in Fillun

Hezbollah's (Lebanon) missile strikes on the israeli base in Fillun. - March 20th.

Adding, about a False Flag by someone else?; (Iran says they did not do this):

Britain turned out to be vulnerable to strikes from Iranian ballistic missiles after the attack on the Diego Garcia base, — Telegraph

➡️A representative of the country's defense department called the situation "terrible" and noted that the level of preparation for intercepting ballistic missiles in the UK is "very low".

The only line of defense is six Type 45 destroyers with Sea Viper systems.

The country has very few ground-based means to intercept ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

As a result, Britain will depend on its NATO allies in the event of such attacks.

British officials called the attempt to strike the Diego Garcia base a "warning shot".



