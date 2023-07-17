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On stage Luxor
shipshard
shipshard
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85 views • July 17, 2023

https://dzen.ru/video/watch/64b4e28afff5626738b7682a 

Theater of Fashion and Dance Show LuxorDance and gymnastic show "Lux`Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

SHOW BALLET Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, combines only high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have dedicated world of fashion and dance all my life.

https://vk.com/show_luxor 

https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor 

https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/ 


A series of videos from the video studio CMCproduction:

"Stylish video"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc 

"Atmosphere of Passion Show Luxor"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q 

Stylish video Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14 

Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY 


Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:

Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 1)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss 

Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 2)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3 

Dance is your pulse. Show ballet Luxor

https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H 

Theater of fashion and dance show-ballet LuxOr

https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR- 

Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/ 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 


Keywords
graceshowluxorgirlsdancingdancefashionsexualitypassionadultballetchoreographystylestripteasestylish videodance showadult videostrip danceerotic scenesstylishstylish showbeautiful girlssexy dancingshowgirls
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