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Forbidden Knowledge - History Of The Khazar Empire Lecture By Jack Otto
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210 views • July 01, 2021
Forbidden Knowledge - History Of The Khazar Empire Lecture By Jack Otto - A lecture by Jack Otto of Forbidden Knowledge fame. He gives his understanding on the hidden history of the Khazar empire, the Illuminati, banking cartel and their links to the New World Order. Soon after this lecture Jack Otto died under mysterious circumstances.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/History-Of-The-Khazar-Empire-Lecture--By-Jack-Otto:0?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
More Stuff:
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
=============================
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https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/History-Of-The-Khazar-Empire-Lecture--By-Jack-Otto:0?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
More Stuff:
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
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[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
(for sheeple herding & Sharing)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-113253821009738
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
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[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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