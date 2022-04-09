© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kramatorsk train station attack who's responsible? (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
336 views • April 09, 2022
Kramatorsk train station attack who's responsible? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored whth English auto-generated subtitles from You Tube channel Tom at:-
https://youtu.be/Q0uwcRY2y8I
Honestly, I don't know. Watch the video and draw your own conclusions, then let me know.
"Press CC for English subtitles for the Spanish part."
(not necessary:- subtitles are included.)
Mirrored whth English auto-generated subtitles from You Tube channel Tom at:-
https://youtu.be/Q0uwcRY2y8I
Honestly, I don't know. Watch the video and draw your own conclusions, then let me know.
"Press CC for English subtitles for the Spanish part."
(not necessary:- subtitles are included.)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.