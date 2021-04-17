The Price of Panic, Government Solutions to the Rona

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Today on 'Stand Up For The Truth,' host David Fiorazo talks with Tony Gurule (RadicalTruth.net) about the damage done by government response to COVID-19, religious freedom, the U.S. Constitution, Muslims, Ramadan, and the Gospel.
Resources mentioned in this interview: Book:
"The Price of Panic" https://amzn.to/3dn3lF4
Video 1: Episode #29 - "Make Churches Full Again" https://www.bitchute.com/video/PILJHynXrEKm/
Video 2: Episode #31 - "Keep Churches Full" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rloc3Ig9gkWc/
Video 3: Episode #37 - "The Price of Panic" https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtF73DeRyWwa/
Video 4: "What is Islam, Who is Allah, and What is the Christian Response?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/cc7cO7XDgx6F/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate