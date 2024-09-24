US Navy Oiler Ship USNS Big Horn: 'supposed?' grounding incident off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman, which caused significant damage & water leaking into the ship

Initial information about the US Navy ship USNS Big Horn being exposed to a grounding incident off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman, which caused significant damage and water leaking into the ship.

The damage to the USNS Big Horn comes after the oiler has supplied the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and remains in the region amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas war and Israel’s ongoing strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Thumbnail is Big Horn during refueling of USS Abraham, a few days ago.

Private Tug boats are assisting. Scrambling to find another Oiler ship or tanker.

https://apnews.com/article/us-navy-big-horn-mideast-israel-hamas-war-2e03c24dece6807bac359bf86c5a81dd

Rumors about the Big Horn’s condition began circulating early Tuesday after images posted to a website tracking shipping called gCaptain showed flooding purportedly on board the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler. The website described the Big Horn as having “ran aground ... and partially flooded off the coast of Oman.”



