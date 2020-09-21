CDC's Forked Tongue: Flip-Flops (Again) On Covid Testing

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The CDC can't seem to get it straight. Wear a mask, don't wear a mask; get tested, don't get tested. No matter how contradictory or plain silly is their advice, it's all based on "science," they claim. Will the latest flip-flop further undermine their credibility? Plus in today's program: Health workers LESS likely to get infected? And...Texas governor kicks Texas bars in the teeth.