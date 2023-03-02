Improved conservatism. System for success. Work ethics? Progandandist on Pascal's wager. Persuasion

#conservatism #propaganda #workethics #pascalswager #persuasion
Propagandistic video, profane texts, prominent images and prudish links
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/propagandist-finds-pascals-wager
Late video as I spent some hours to resync half of my Swedish video that my crappy mobile decided to make out of sync.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.