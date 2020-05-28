© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saving the Planet: The Day the Earth Stood still.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • May 28, 2020
Are we reaching a tipping point? How long can we keep destroying the planet before we invoke God's wrath? This is a Christian film review of the 2008 movie The Day the Earth Stood Still. Warning! This video contains many uncomfortable truths about the need for people in the Western World to change their indulgent lifestyles to fight greed for the sake of all humanity.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.