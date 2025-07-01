In addition to Kremenchuk Oil Plant, Halychyna Oil Plant complex was also the target of a combined missile and drone strike by Russian forces, which landed on the night of June 29. A total of 8 Kh-101 missiles along with several Geran-2 drones with a probability of 99%, are known to have hit Halychyna Oil Refinery complex, formerly known as Drohobych Oil Refinery in the city of Drohobych, in Lviv region western Ukraine. "Bad weather conditions—thick clouds and poor visibility—impeded efforts to intercept and shoot down the threat," says the head of the ministry of emergency and civil protection, trying to make excuses to save face from Russian successful attack. While the Ukrainian media is prohibited from reporting this attack by the Kiev censors, or the reality of Russian continued progress in the East.

Halychyna Oil Plant is the second largest oil plant in Ukraine. As a result of the attack, six fires were reported, one of which was a 1,000 liter fuel tank, which caused a huge fire. The strike was aimed exclusively at the fuel and energy production plant, and not at the system, causing real damage, and the fire was so large that it burned for more than 12 hours. Thick black smoke could be seen from several parts of the city, and local authorities reported power outages in some districts. Russian forces carried out an intensive attack, launching a total of 21 enemy targets in the city, the largest since the full-scale operation began. Now, fuel shortages will increase in western Ukraine, hampering the Ukrainian military's offensive and defensive maneuvers as NATO struggles to divert supplies.

