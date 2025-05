Key Lesson: Unseen attachments, negative imagination, and unconscious identification with the body of their conditioned demands has incarnated a kind of dark trinity: a false sense of “self” whose fear we’ve been deceived into believing we must protect at all costs, or otherwise face some terrible consequence.

