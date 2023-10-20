Create New Account
Healing Breast Cancer Naturally Dr Veronique Desaulniers “Dr. V”
The Karlfeldt Center
Breast cancer is the number one cancer that kills women. Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation have proved that there needs to be a more comprehensive approach to healing this disease. On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews 2-time breast cancer conqueror Dr. Veronique Desaulniers, better known as “Dr. V”. She has studied Chiropractic, Bio-Energetics, Meridian Stress Analysis, Homeopathy, and Digital Thermography. After 30 years in active practice, she decided to “retire” and devote her time sharing her personal, healing journey with breast cancer. Her years of experience and research have culminated as The 7 Essentials ™, a step-by-step coaching program. Dr. V is a best-selling author and her book is Heal Breast Cancer Naturally.

Her website, breastcancerconqueror.com, and her personal healing journey have touched the lives of thousands of women around the globe.


In this episode, learn:

How to identify toxins that could impact your health

The difference between plant-based and chemical-based hormones

Find out about the scientifically proven healing power of flax seed

Learn the impact of emotions on our well-being ...and much more

