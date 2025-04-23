© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says tariffs on China won’t be as high as 145% and “will come down substantially, but won’t be zero.”
The following, from, found today:
"Regarding the tariff war launched by the US, China's position is clear: we are unwilling to fight, but not afraid to fight; if fought, we will fight to the end. The door to dialogue remains open." — China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.