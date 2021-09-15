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Veronica Wolski Murdered by the Tyrannical Hospital - Power of Attorney Speaks Out!
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230 views • September 15, 2021
Veronica Wolski was a well-known Chicago freedom fighter, most recognized for her work on "The People's Bridge" over the Kennedy Expressway.

Wolski was killed after being refused proper COVID treatment, and her power of attorney spoke out on "The Stew Peters Show".
This is the Top Down Lockstep Medical Care direct from the Rockefellers who have held sway over all medical practice for the last 100 years plus. The Oil business Pharma poison they promote for profit - literally "Murder for Money" quoting Stew Peters! Every system is poisoned, right from your food and water, to make you sick, so you think you can get well with their Pharma! In bed with Bayer and Pharma! Have you not realized Bayer bought Monsanto and they're into both Pharma and Pesticides, which is why I say "In Bed With Bayer" There is only profit in the sick people, healthy or dead, there is no money to be made! Hospitals are controlled by The Rockefeller Foundation, just like Bill gates and Fauci! Protocols of poison in every human life support system is affected worldwide! Kabbalism is the problem! Black Rock and Black Stone Kabbalistic money world control, the juice of Satan!

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maskvaccineconspiracyaidspandemicdnanihtesthivvirusmagneticvaxvaersinjuredjabspikecontagionshotinjectioncoronaviruscovid 19pcrplandemicmrnablood clot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy