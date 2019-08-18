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Episodes 036 - The 23 Things You MUST HAVE in Your Short Term Rental
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4 views • August 18, 2019
What are the things that your Guests value the most? Which amenities do they really appreciate? We’ve listed them right here for you. Listen now and subscribe so you won’t miss an episode. Download our Show Notes on pdf by going to https://www.shorttermrentalrevenue.com now.
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