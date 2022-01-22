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Pyramids Are Not What You Think They Are-Underground Halls Beneath Them
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1159 views • January 22, 2022
Forget EVERYTHING you've ever learned in life! Most likely it was a lie. Since the beginning of time Governments worldwide have kept hidden from us just about everything. Who we really are, where we came from, our world, universe, our past, our religions, inventions, technologies, everything. This video is from a Great site with answers to just about anything thats been hidden from US. You will be shocked, surprised, dumbfounded, glad, mad, confused, everything from one end to the other! So forget what you've learned in the past, grab some popcorn and get ready to be amazed!!! Be sure to keep an open mind. Enjoy and learn! Link to entire site: https://theserapeum.com/
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