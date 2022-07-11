Ukraine Update July 11, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Why Russia Cannot be Defeated (archive footage)

- Russian soldiers from 137 RAP returned home to Ryazan.

- US sends $400 million more to Ukraine.

- Ukraine shells Donbass civilians.

- Militia retaliates.

- Rainbow of hope over Donetsk.

- Story of a Donbass soldiers's wife.

- 70 yr.old Ukraine lady wants to live in Russia.

- Summary in Russian.





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