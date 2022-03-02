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X22 Report B 03. 01. 22.
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230 views • March 02, 2022
Ep 2715b - March Madness, Full-Scale Attack, Nothing Is What It Seems
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The [DS] is now in full panic, the war propaganda is failing, the pics are turning out to be fake and Putin is not destroying cities and killing people. This is a strategic operation to remove the bio weapons labs, shutdown the money laundering operation and remove the [DS] players. Wisconsin just called to have the elections decertified. Trump wants the people to do the right thing and decertify the elections, if this doesn't work this is not the end of the plan, the next phase is then operational, if all else fails the military is the only way.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is now in full panic, the war propaganda is failing, the pics are turning out to be fake and Putin is not destroying cities and killing people. This is a strategic operation to remove the bio weapons labs, shutdown the money laundering operation and remove the [DS] players. Wisconsin just called to have the elections decertified. Trump wants the people to do the right thing and decertify the elections, if this doesn't work this is not the end of the plan, the next phase is then operational, if all else fails the military is the only way.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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