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Is Every Federal Agency a Spy Agency?
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30 views • August 02, 2021
A totalitarian state needs to keep a close eye on people to ensure compliance and control. With USPS and even the National Park Service joining the surveillance-state fray, if we’re not already there, it’s pretty close - and getting worse.
Path to Liberty: August 2, 2021
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Path to Liberty: August 2, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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