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Daily Stormer Andrew Anglin axen fo Shekels
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59 views • December 20, 2020
https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/19m9yEChBSPuzCzEMmg1dNbPvdLdWA59rS
Guys, I Wrote 12 Articles Yesterday. Send Bitcoin.
We are having a very difficult time keeping things running here. If you read this site every day, and you are not completely and totally broke, you should be giving us money.
Furthermore, if you are devoted to the causes we fight for at this site, you should be giving money to that cause.
We continue to be very efficient at that. But we would be more efficient if we had more money.
Right now, the site is running at a significant loss.
We are almost certainly never going to have credit card processing again. It is unlikely we will ever have a mailing address again.
I don’t talk about this often, but we are definitely struggling here.
But the operating costs are becoming extreme. I might have to get other work to pay site expenses.
If this site is a daily read for you at the very least, you should be sending $230
https://dailystormer.name/guys-i-wrote-12-articles-yesterday-send-bitcoin/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180803165728/https://dailystormer.name/guys-i-wrote-12-articles-yesterday-send-bitcoin/
Guys, I Wrote 12 Articles Yesterday. Send Bitcoin.
We are having a very difficult time keeping things running here. If you read this site every day, and you are not completely and totally broke, you should be giving us money.
Furthermore, if you are devoted to the causes we fight for at this site, you should be giving money to that cause.
We continue to be very efficient at that. But we would be more efficient if we had more money.
Right now, the site is running at a significant loss.
We are almost certainly never going to have credit card processing again. It is unlikely we will ever have a mailing address again.
I don’t talk about this often, but we are definitely struggling here.
But the operating costs are becoming extreme. I might have to get other work to pay site expenses.
If this site is a daily read for you at the very least, you should be sending $230
https://dailystormer.name/guys-i-wrote-12-articles-yesterday-send-bitcoin/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180803165728/https://dailystormer.name/guys-i-wrote-12-articles-yesterday-send-bitcoin/
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