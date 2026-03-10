BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
#627: Prepping the Ground For World War 3 | Patrick Henningsen (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
7 followers
1
72 views • Yesterday

Patrick Henningsen’s path from the U.K. to Anarchapulco began in Tehran, where he reported on the pro-government rallies featuring over two million people that swept the nation, despite the American press claiming the Iranian government was murdering tens of thousands of civilians.


His presentation in Puerto Vallarta on the role of the independent press was immediately validated, as he sprang into action once again, this time covering the burning vehicles in front of his hotel. Patrick Henningsen breaks down the geopolitical events that led to the coordinated cartel bombings throughout Mexico, as well as the role of Israel in destabilizing Latin America.


Keywords
irantrumpanarchapulcomexicoisraelchinamiddle eastworld war 3cartelspatrick henningsencharlie robinson
